Enjoy country living with lake access

Relax and enjoy the country on the covered front porch or back deck of this two-story colonial home. It features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is on property surrounded by trees and nature.



You will find a spacious windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher, electric range and a self-cleaning oven. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath. A laundry is conveniently on the main level.



With more than 16-hundred square feet of living space, you will also have a full, heated basement that can be finished to suit your needs and add to the living space. This home also has a water purifier and water softener. Outside, there’s a shed for storage. The property is in a desired school district and is close to the community pool, lake, playground and the bus stop.