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Enjoy country living with lake access

Milford. Two-story colonial features three bedrooms and a heated basement.

| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:47
    Enjoy country living with lake access
    Enjoy country living with lake access
    Enjoy country living with lake access
    Enjoy country living with lake access
    Enjoy country living with lake access

Relax and enjoy the country on the covered front porch or back deck of this two-story colonial home. It features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and is on property surrounded by trees and nature.

You will find a spacious windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher, electric range and a self-cleaning oven. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath. A laundry is conveniently on the main level.

With more than 16-hundred square feet of living space, you will also have a full, heated basement that can be finished to suit your needs and add to the living space. This home also has a water purifier and water softener. Outside, there’s a shed for storage. The property is in a desired school district and is close to the community pool, lake, playground and the bus stop.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
Address: 117 Cabin Rd
Price: $319,900
Total living Square Feet: 1,632
Total Acres: 0.35
Total Tax: $4,247.88
Year built: 2007
Listing agents: Patty Magie and Megan Vennie
Davis R. Chant Realtors
631 Route 739Lords Valley, PA 18428
570-755-7337
www.chantre.com