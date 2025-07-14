Enjoy elegant living in historic home with guest quarters

You’ll have a combination of space, charm and character in this 1840 classic home. It contains original details throughout and offers more than 5,000 square feet of living space.

Features include wood floors, a large country kitchen, a spacious sunroom with original brick flooring and a view of the patio and gardens. There is a total of five bedrooms with four bedrooms including a primary suite in the main house and another bedroom in the in-law/guest wing. In that wing, there’s a kitchenette, office, living room and two bathrooms with a separate entrance to the patio.

The Main house boasts two beautiful fireplaces, one in the library/family room with built-in book shelves loaded with many great old books, and the other in the large living room. You’ll also find a formal dining room, a sun porch, a covered front porch, stone walls, gardens and a big barn.

The property is landscaped to complete the ‘’Currier and Ives’’ picture. It’s located in the charming town of Matamoras within close commuting to Route 84 and only two hours to N.Y.C.