Enjoy river views and luxury living in this upscale townhome

This corner-unit townhome in the sought-after 55+ community of River’s Edge is situated directly in front of the Delaware River with completely unobstructed views.

With two bedrooms and three baths, you’ll find thoughtful upgrades with premium materials and finishes, creating a truly one-of-a-kind home. The first-floor primary suite features a spacious tiled shower and high-end fixtures, while the open-concept living area showcases breathtaking river views enhanced by a cozy fireplace and built-in Bose surround-sound speakers. The sunroom has been transformed with full custom windows so the river’s beauty is always there to enjoy.

Upstairs, a large loft-style living area provides additional space for relaxation or entertaining, with more panoramic river views. You’ll also have a whole-house water filtration system plus an additional under-sink purifier. The bathrooms feature high-end tubs and upgraded tilework.

Additional highlights include tray ceilings, hardwood floors, a one-car garage, generous storage space on the second floor, and a location that’s just minutes to I-84 and all the shopping, dining, and conveniences of Matamoras.