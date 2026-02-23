Enjoy the expansive view from this lakefront home

This home is handsomely designed with abundance of natural light and a grand view of the 120-acre natural lake at your doorstep.

Bring your kayak or canoe and enjoy the lake life. The nearly half-acre property is flat right out to your private dock.

Enter and discover two bedrooms and two full baths. The kitchen has an island and is open to the dining area living room, where you will find a brick masonry fireplace. You’ll also have a finished walk-out lower level which presents more ways to enjoy the more than 17-hundred square feet of living space this home offers.

Discover a very large deck overlooking the lake plus a covered lower deck, giving you options for relaxing or entertaining guests.

You’ll also have community access to a beach, tennis courts, clubhouse, restaurant and more.