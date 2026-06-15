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Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat

Milford. Home features multi-state views, five bedrooms and multiple decks.

Milford /
| 15 Jun 2026 | 11:21
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat
    Experience luxury indoor-outdoor living on a mountaintop retreat

This home features unmatched elegance set on 3.3 private acres with multi-state views of the Delaware River and Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. It is a 4,788 square-foot architectural retreat offering high-end finishes with five bedrooms and 4.5 baths. You’ll have multiple composite decks, two screened three-season rooms, bluestone patios and professionally designed grounds with water features and a fire-pit.

Inside, the home has refinished hardwood floors, custom wood closets, new windows, designer lighting, restored fireplaces, a library, great room, and a reimagined kitchen with new countertops, appliances, tin ceiling, and upgraded gas lines. The lower level has a full second kitchen, a wine room, an updated bath and walk-out access.

The property also has new stone retaining walls and a rebuilt cupola with custom stairs, and more. An additional .97-acre road driveway is included.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
ADDRESS: 122 Tower Drive
PRICE: $1,200,000
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 4,788
TOTAL TAX: $10,317.03
TOTAL ACRES: 3.3
YEAR BUILT: 1988
LISTING AGENT: Denise Fey
Century 21 Geba Realty
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.netwww.c21gebarealty.com
309 West Harford Street, Milford