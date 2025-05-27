Fully restored historical home sits on 7 private acres

The house underwent a comprehensive restoration, with more than $200,000 invested in thoughtful updates. Recent upgrades include a new oil tank, boiler, washer, dryer, refrigerator, range, roof, sliding glass doors, select windows and more.

You’ll find a modern eat-in kitchen with access to a screened-in porch, built-in bookshelves, arched doorways, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, preserved original chestnut floors in the living and dining rooms, and original pine flooring upstairs.

Located in what was once known as Saw-Mill Rift—an old logging community and bluestone quarry—this property lies within part of the 439 acres James Sawyer acquired from his father in 1814. Local historians believe the home was built by Sawyer’s grandson in the late 1890s, though evidence, such as an artifact discovered in the basement and an etching on the house, suggests the original construction may date back to 1880

Address: 123 Glen Wood Hotel Rd.

Price: $449,000

SqFt: 1,856

Acres: 7.0

Total Tax: $3,098.76

Year built: 1888

Listing Agent: Audrey Lanham

Davis R. Chant Realtors

106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA

www.chantre.com

570-296-7717

milford@chantre.com