Garnet Health looks to expand women’s healthcare access in Sullivan County

Irvelyne Camille, M.D., joins Garnet Health Doctors, where she will continue providing obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) care for patients in Sullivan County. Dr. Camille will also serve as Garnet Health Doctors’ Medical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Camille will begin seeing patients July 1 at Garnet Health Doctors’ Harris location at 68 Harris-Bushville Road.

In a statement, Garnet Health said it is responding to increasingly limited access to women’s healthcare in Sullivan County by reestablishing OB/GYN care within its physician practice, Garnet Health Doctors. Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills will continue to provide, hospital-based OB/GYN care.

“Access to local women’s healthcare is critically important to the health and well-being of our community,” said Jerry Dunlavey, CEO, Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills and CEO, Garnet Health Doctors. “We are proud to welcome Dr. Camille to Garnet Health and to continue supporting the healthcare needs of women and families throughout Sullivan County.”

Dr. Camille is a board‑certified OB/GYN physician and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists with more than 20 years of experience in comprehensive women’s healthcare. She is an active member of the medical staff at Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills and previously served as an attending physician at Garnet Health Medical Center.

Earlier in her career, Dr. Camille held leadership and clinical roles at Hudson River Health Care and the Women’s Health Center at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She earned her medical degree at New York Medical College and her OB/GYN residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where she served as administrative chief resident.

Existing patients of Dr. Camille, as well as new patients, can call Garnet Health Doctors now at 845-333-8909 to schedule an appointment beginning July 1.

To learn more about Garnet Health Doctors and its physician practices, visit garnethealth.org.