Greater Pike awards dinner

Greater Pike Community Foundation will hold its 10th annual awards dinner on Sunday, Sept. 7, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pa.

Highlighting the evening will be the presentation of three awards to community leaders whom Greater Pike is honoring for their longstanding contributions to the Pike County community. James Pedranti and Rosann Kalish will receive the Barbara J. Buchanan Community Service Award. Pike Autism Support Services of NEPA (PASS) will receive the Nonprofit Excellence Award. Biondo Investment Advisors will receive the Richard L. Snyder Business Leadership Award.

Greater Pike will provide a donation to the nonprofit organization of the honorees’ choosing, to be announced at the dinner.

“This year’s honorees exemplify the community dedication and leadership that make Pike County such a special place to live and work,” said Rick Little, Greater Pike’s Executive Director. “Their contributions in community service, business leadership, and nonprofit excellence demonstrate the power of local engagement in creating lasting positive change. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating them and their achievements on Sept. 7.”

The event is open to the public. Sponsorship opportunities are available, as are individual or table-level tickets. Businesses, individuals, and organizations also have the option of taking out an ad in the dinner’s keepsake program.

For more information about the event including for sponsorship and individual ticket and table purchases, log onto www.greaterpike.org/annual-dinner.