Grey Towers Heritage receives award

The Grey Towers Heritage Association received the Heritage Partnership Award by The PA Route 6 Alliance during its 2025 Educational Workshop and Annual Meeting on Sept. 10 - 11. The Annual Meeting featured the “Do 6” Awards, honoring outstanding individuals, organizations, and communities that exemplify the Alliance’s mission to protect, preserve, and promote the scenic, cultural, historic, and recreational resources of PA Route 6.

In bestowing the honor, it was noted that in the Grey Towers National Historic Site — home of conservationist Gifford Pinchot — stands as both landmark and living legacy.

“This event truly showcased the power of collaboration and the shared commitment to preserving and promoting the unique character of our heritage area,” said Linda Pinto of Grey Towers Heritage Association when accepting the award. “The PA Route 6 Alliance aligns perfectly with our mission at Grey Towers.”

Since 2002, the Grey Towers Heritage Association has transformed the site from a historic mansion into a hub for cultural tourism, education, and environmental awareness. Through events like the Festival of Wood, heritage tours, and speaker series, Grey Towers connects the Pinchot legacy to today’s audiences while boosting the local economy. Their collaborations with schools, conservation groups, artists, and tourism partners further ensure Grey Towers inspires future generations.

The Grey Towers Heritage Association (GTHA) is dedicated to supporting the U.S. Forest Service, conservation and building community through a wide array of historic, art and music events; grounds and museum tours; and historic preservation.