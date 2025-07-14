Heather Walters joins Carbondale Center

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC), welcomes Heather Walters, a Certified Physician Assistant with more than 20 years’ experience, to its Carbondale Family Health Center.

Walters joins Board-certified Family Physician T.J. Luma, M.D. and Sharon Savakinas, PA-C, at the 150 Brooklyn St. office where she provides primary care services to patients age 2 through geriatrics.

With decades as a Physician Assistant in both inpatient and outpatient settings and specializing in the areas of hematology/oncology, cardiothoracic surgery and family medicine, Walters has much to offer patients at WMCHC’s Carbondale site, “years of interaction with diverse patients have sharpened my communication skills allowing me to be more empathetic, understanding and able to build strong trusting relationships with those under my care,” she said.

In addition to direct patient care at facilities including NEPA Community Health Care, Hematology and Oncology Associates of NEPA and USP-Canaan, Walters also served as an Academic Coordinator for Marywood University’s Physician Assistant Program for five years.

Walters is a graduate of King’s College Physician Assistant Program in Wilkes-Barre and later earned a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, Neb. She lives in Greenfield Township and said she sees her new position as an opportunity to “serve the patients in my home community, especially the underserved.”

To make an appointment with Walters, call the Carbondale Family Health Center at (570) 282-2031. WMCHC accepts most private insurance, managed care plans and medical assistance. Additionally, a sliding-fee scale is offered for those who qualify. Log onto www.wmchc.net for more information.