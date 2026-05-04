Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls

This custom-built four-bedroom, five-bath contemporary home is on a secluded 5.6-acre estate, just blocks from Milford Borough, and is surrounded by nature. It features dual frontage on Foster Hill and Moon Valley Road with subdivision potential.



The spacious (4700+ square feet) interior boasts Brazilian cherry floors, French doors, skylights, a gourmet kitchen with new appliances and a stone fireplace in the living room. The layout includes a master on the main floor, a remodeled guest suite with a new Trex deck, and a lower-level wellness center featuring a yoga studio and gym with included equipment. Meticulously maintained with a 3-zone HVAC, the grounds feature a 48-foot deck, a stone fire pit, fully fenced yard, mature landscaping and a tranquil pond with dual waterfalls. This turnkey home includes most furniture, office built-ins, and lawn maintenance equipment in the sale.