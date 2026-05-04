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Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls

Milford. Custom-built home features four bedrooms, 48-foot deck.

Milford /
| 04 May 2026 | 11:52
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    default ( Aerial Photo Platform Productions)
    Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls
    Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls
    Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls
    Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls
    Home on private retreat has pond and waterfalls
    default
    default ( Aerial Photo Platform Productions)

This custom-built four-bedroom, five-bath contemporary home is on a secluded 5.6-acre estate, just blocks from Milford Borough, and is surrounded by nature. It features dual frontage on Foster Hill and Moon Valley Road with subdivision potential.

The spacious (4700+ square feet) interior boasts Brazilian cherry floors, French doors, skylights, a gourmet kitchen with new appliances and a stone fireplace in the living room. The layout includes a master on the main floor, a remodeled guest suite with a new Trex deck, and a lower-level wellness center featuring a yoga studio and gym with included equipment. Meticulously maintained with a 3-zone HVAC, the grounds feature a 48-foot deck, a stone fire pit, fully fenced yard, mature landscaping and a tranquil pond with dual waterfalls. This turnkey home includes most furniture, office built-ins, and lawn maintenance equipment in the sale.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
ADDRESS: 117 Foster Hill Road
PRICE: $1,450,000
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 4,731
TOTAL ACRES: 5.6
TOTAL TAXES: $10,180.62
YEAR BUILT: 2006
LISTING AGENTS: Vincent O’Brien & Jenny Gagnon
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com