Hospital receives new bench

Now there’s more room to sit while waiting to get picked up at Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH), thanks to a donation by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Freedom Lodge #88 of Honesdale.

This is the second bench they have donated and placed outside the hospital’s main entrance. Both provide comfort for patients waiting for a ride and a spot for anyone to enjoy the weather for a few moments.

The fraternal order collects soft plastics and, through the NexTrex recycling program, are eligible to donate one eco-friendly outdoor bench for every 2000 lbs. surrendered. They’ve also donated benches to several local libraries, Camp Freedom for veterans and Camp Ladore in Waymart and others.

The Honesdale chapter is a member of the non-political, non-sectarian, international IOOF that promotes personal and social development. They regularly hold fundraisers and donate the money to scholarships for students, backpacks, school supplies, funds for the food pantry, and more.

WMH Lead CT Technologist Doug Buchinski serves as Odd Fellows Noble Grand and helped facilitate the donation.

“It will be well utilized and much appreciated,” said WMH CEO Jim Pettinato said.