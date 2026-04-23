Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice names executive director

The Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation has named Lee Ellison as executive director of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, effective immediately.

Ellison brings more than three decades of leadership experience, including more than 26 years in senior management and nearly a decade of dedicated service to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Most recently serving as director of marketing and media/business development, Ellison has played a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission through program development, community engagement, donor growth, and strategic initiatives that strengthen hospice and palliative care services throughout the region.

“Lee Ellison embodies the mission, values, and vision of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice,” said the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Board of Trustees. “Her deep institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and unwavering commitment to compassionate end‑of‑life care make her exceptionally well‑prepared to lead the organization into its next chapter. The board has full confidence in Lee’s ability to guide our hospice with integrity, innovation, and a steadfast focus on those we serve.”

Under Ellison’s leadership, the organization has achieved significant milestones, including national recognition initiatives, expanded community partnerships, and sustained growth in donor engagement and outreach.

“I am honored to serve as executive director of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice,” Ellison said. “This organization holds a special place in my heart, and I am deeply committed to ensuring that every patient and family we serve continues to receive compassionate, dignified, and exceptional care.”