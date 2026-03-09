Lake access, priced to sell

This three-bedroom home has two full baths and sits on 1.11 acres with level front and back yards, making it perfect for entertaining, outdoor activities or simply relaxing in nature. It has great curb appeal along with two rear decks and access to lakes, beach, and community pool.



Inside, you’ll find an open-concept kitchen and living room layout. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinetry and the very large living room provides an abundance of space for furniture placement, entertaining, and everyday comfort, all centered around a true wood-burning fireplace that adds warmth and character to the home. You will also have a formal dining room and a family room.



The functional floor plan offers great flow, and the two-car garage adds convenience and additional storage. In a sought-after school district and conveniently located just minutes from the town of Milford and Interstate 84, this home combines privacy with accessibility.