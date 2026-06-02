Lakefront home brings the outdoors in with spectacular views

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with three bedrooms and two full baths, this home features windows that frame the trees, water, and changing seasons like artwork. The property on Gold Key Lake is set along a quiet cove that opens to the larger 120-acre natural, spring-fed glacial lake. With approximately 180 feet of lake frontage, you’ll have views from the main living spaces, deck, patio, and shoreline.

The main level features hardwood floors, an open living and dining area with vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplace, and access to a deck overlooking the water. The finished walkout lower level adds living space with a family room, wood stove, and a bonus room that can be used in myriad ways.

Step outside to the lower patio, backyard, lakefront, and outdoor shower, where the water views create a backdrop for relaxing or entertaining. The detached one-car garage provides parking and storage for lake gear, tools and seasonal items.

Community amenities include three lakes, beach area, boats, rec room, lodge, restaurant, picnic grounds, playgrounds, softball field, basketball courts, and more. The seller is willing to include furnishings if desired by the buyer.