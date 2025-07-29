Library names new executive director

The Pike County Public Library (PCPL) recently announced the appointment of Nicole Heyer as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 11, 2025.

Heyer brings over seven years of dedicated service to PCPL, having held various positions including Circulation Clerk, Dingmans Branch Manager, and Interlibrary Loan Assistant. Most recently, she served as the Technical Services Manager, overseeing cataloging, collection development, and materials processing for both library branches. Since 2020, she has also led key community-focused initiatives aimed at improving access and engagement across the county.

Currently pursuing her Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Missouri, Heyer is an active member of the Pennsylvania Library Association and the American Library Association. She has presented at state-level conferences on inclusive library cataloging and the evolving role of libraries in rural communities—demonstrating her passion for equitable access to information and innovation in public library service.

A familiar and trusted face to many patrons, Heyer is eager to embrace her leadership role.

“I’ve grown so much alongside this library and community,” she said. “It’s incredibly meaningful to now lead the organization that helped shape my career. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

“Nicole’s deep roots within our organization, combined with her forward-thinking vision and passion for library service, make her the ideal choice to lead PCPL into its next chapter. We are confident that under her leadership, the library will continue to thrive as a cornerstone of education, connection, and culture in Pike County,” Board President Robb Ruiz said.

The Board of Directors said it looks forward to working with Heyer to further the mission of the Pike County Public Library and expand its impact across the community.