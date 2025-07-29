MANA named Chapter of the Year

East Stroudsburg University’s chapter of MANA, A National Latina Organization, was recently honored with MANA’s Evangeline Elizondo Chapter of the Year Award.

Presented at MANA’s annual Hermana Conference and REACH Youth Conference on July 10-12 in Chicago, the award recognizes the regional chapter that excels in the organization’s mission of strengthening Latina leaders through leadership development, education, community service and advocacy.

”I was truly grateful to win this award for our chapter because it shows that we aren’t the only ones who notice all the work we put into our organization,” said ESU MANA chapter President Oliana Cole. “There is so much behind the scenes that goes on with MANA de ESU, and I am grateful that others are noticing that and appreciate what we do.”

Officially recognized as a campus organization in 2023, ESU’s chapter hosts events and activities on campus and attends educational offerings organized by MANA’s national chapter.

Aida Garcia-Cole, ESU MANA chapter advisor and graduation services coordinator, said the chapter’s success is thanks in part to the guidance of Amy Hinojosa, president and CEO of MANA, as well as the support of ESU’s administration, staff and faculty.

“Their involvement in our fundraisers, drives, workshops, and events has been invaluable,” Garcia-Cole said. “Without their support and contributions, our collegiate chapter would not be where it is today.”

For more information about MANA de East Stroudsburg University, call (570) 422-2861 or email agarciacol@esu.edu.