Marc Rabin named to Healthcare Trailblazers list

Dr. Marc Rabin, Medical Director at Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) has been named one of City & State Pennsylvania’s 2025 Healthcare Trailblazers, a recognition that honors top influencers making a significant impact on healthcare policy, practice, and innovation across the state.

The Healthcare Trailblazers list was published in the July 28 issue of City & State Pennsylvania magazine, which celebrates leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare in Pennsylvania. Rabin will be recognized alongside other outstanding professionals for his contributions to improving public health and advancing equitable, community-based care.

He has served as Medical Director for MFHS since 2008, helping lead the organization’s clinical programs across 17 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Under his guidance, MFHS delivers high-quality, affordable care to over 100,000 women, children, and families each year.

His tireless commitment to advancing maternal and family health in our community — through both clinical excellence and compassionate leadership — truly embodies the spirit of innovation and service this award represents. Rabin’s visionary approach inspires the entire team to continue raising the bar for quality care and equity in healthcare.

Maternal and Family Health Services is a non-profit health and human service organization working to improve the health of Pennsylvania women and children by offering programs that prevent disease, promote wellness, and empower individuals to make healthy choices. The agency oversees a network of health and nutrition centers in 17 Pennsylvania counties serving over 100,000 individuals each year through the following core programs: WIC Nutrition Program, Family Planning Program, Nurse-Family Partnership, breast and cervical cancer screenings, and the Healthy Beginnings Plus Prenatal Program. For more information, call 1-800-367-6347, or log onto www.mfhs.org.