ABOUT

10 months old black and white male

CHARACTERISTICS

Lanky with a friendly & social personality

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSETRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Neutered, vaccinated, tested

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Other cats or as an only cat

Respectful children

ADOPT ARMANI!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

PO BOX 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

(845) 986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption application

warwickhumane@yahoo.com