Modern, comfy home has lake access and more

Milford. This three-bedroom features an updated eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and screened porch.

Milford PA /
| 03 Feb 2026 | 01:50
This well-maintained home is designed for easy living, is situated on more than an acre and surrounded by nature. It is in a community that includes lakes, beach, playground, outdoor pool, rec center, baseball field, basketball and tennis courts and more.

Step inside and find hardwood floors in nearly all rooms. The updated eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops, a center island and stainless appliances. You’ll also have a formal dining room.

Enjoy the screened porch for three seasons of enjoyment or stay inside and snuggle up to a cozy fireplace.

Beyond the living spaces, you’ll find a primary suite featuring a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom compete with separate shower and jacuzzi tub. There are two more bedrooms and another 1.5 baths plus a laundry room and mud room. Make good use of the bonus room with lots of windows for natural light and storage space.

An oversized shed on the property is an added plus and the unfinished basement is a canvas for the imagination.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 173 Conashaugh Trail
Price: $439,000
Total Acres: 1.14
Total Living Sq. Ft.: 2,094
Year built: 2003
Total Tax: $6,557.10
Listing agent: Mia Joseph
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com