Modern, comfy home has lake access and more

This well-maintained home is designed for easy living, is situated on more than an acre and surrounded by nature. It is in a community that includes lakes, beach, playground, outdoor pool, rec center, baseball field, basketball and tennis courts and more.

Step inside and find hardwood floors in nearly all rooms. The updated eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops, a center island and stainless appliances. You’ll also have a formal dining room.

Enjoy the screened porch for three seasons of enjoyment or stay inside and snuggle up to a cozy fireplace.

Beyond the living spaces, you’ll find a primary suite featuring a walk-in closet and an updated bathroom compete with separate shower and jacuzzi tub. There are two more bedrooms and another 1.5 baths plus a laundry room and mud room. Make good use of the bonus room with lots of windows for natural light and storage space.

An oversized shed on the property is an added plus and the unfinished basement is a canvas for the imagination.