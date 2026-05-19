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Modern four-bedroom home is move-in ready on a treed acre

Milford. House features covered porch and finished basement.

Milford /
| 19 May 2026 | 11:29
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    DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0273.JPG
    Modern four-bedroom home is move-in ready on a treed acre
    Modern four-bedroom home is move-in ready on a treed acre
    Modern four-bedroom home is move-in ready on a treed acre
    Modern four-bedroom home is move-in ready on a treed acre

This well-maintained home sits on a one-acre wooded landscaped parcel in desirable Pocono Mountain Woodland Lakes and has four bedrooms and three and a half baths.

The main floor features an open plan with a stone-faced wood burning fireplace and a separate office. You’ll also discover a laundry room and a half bath off the kitchen. The modern windowed kitchen has stainless steel appliances and flows into the dining area.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. There are three more bedrooms on this level and another full bath. This home also has a finished basement with a bar area and a third full bath which gives you ample space for entertaining.

The exterior offers a paved driveway, a two-car garage, a covered front porch, a large deck with an awning, and an area for your firepit.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
ADDRESS: 130 Spicebush Lane
PRICE: $489,000
TOTAL SQUARE FEET: 2,870
TOTAL ACRES: 1.03
TOTAL TAXES: $5,633.85
YEAR BUILT: 2002
LISTING AGENT: Burma Pedranti
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 8337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com