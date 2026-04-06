Modern three-bedroom home is a lakefront retreat

Bring a canoe or kayak and move into this custom-designed contemporary home. It features an open floor plan with a wall of glass on the lake side to bring in the natural light and let you enjoy the water view. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

The primary bedroom suite is on its own floor and has a private deck overlooking the lake. You will also discover a stone-faced, wood-burning fireplace for those chilly fall and winter evenings.

The chic kitchen features stainless appliances as well as granite counter tops. The design of this home is perfect for entertaining. You can walk out on the deck on the main level and enjoy a barbecue. Stroll down the path to your private dock and enjoy the water or sit by a fire pit with friends and family. Because gas powered motors are not permitted, you will be able to enjoy the peace. This home also offers a full, heated walk-out basement and central air and more.