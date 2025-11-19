New Holiday Makers Market to debut

A new holiday tradition is taking root in the area this season: the Living Upriver Holiday Market at Forest Hall, a three-day curated event celebrating local designers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Taking place Nov. 28–30, 2025, the market will transform the historic Forest Hall into a festive showcase of creativity, craftsmanship, and community.

“We intend to create a weekend event that supports local businesses and celebrates the work of the local creative community,” said Barbara de Vries, designer, author of “Living Upriver” and longtime Milford resident.

De Vries and fashion designer Leila Gordon partnered with Steven Rosado of the Milford Hospitality Group to bring the event to life.

“We had been thinking about a community holiday event at Forest Hall, and their proposal for a high-end makers market came at the perfect time,” Rosado said.

De Vries recent book, “Living Upriver: Artful Homes, Idyllic Lives” features 14 artists and creatives living along the Delaware and Hudson Rivers. Inspired by these makers, she envisioned bringing their work together — first in print, and now in person. Curating a makers market is a natural next step for both her and Leila, whose collections are rooted in the landscapes and ethos of the Upper Delaware region.

The Living Upriver Holiday Market at Forest Hall will feature 25 curated vendors, including The Outside Institute, clothing by Lisa B., Leila Gordon, and Alpana Bawa, ceramics by Jacklyn Scott and Nonneta’s Keramika, soaps by Redondawasi, books from One Grand Books, Kinrove perfume and wreaths, and more. Visitors can expect a vibrant array of handcrafted goods, including ceramics, clothing, jewelry, homewares, apothecary items, candles, baked goods, ornaments, and books.

To give back during the season of giving, the market will also host a holiday raffle benefiting the local community food drive. The winning ticket will receive a gift basket filled with treasures from participating vendors.

More than just a market, this event celebrates the creative corridor that connects the Delaware River Valley — linking makers and communities from Milford, Port Jervis, Barryville, Narrowsburg, Callicoon, and beyond. The market aims to connect Upper Delaware and Catskills artisans while drawing visitors from across the tri-state area.

With its mix of creativity, local spirit, and holiday charm, the Living Upriver Holiday Market at Forest Hall is set to become a beloved new tradition for the region—inviting residents and visitors alike to shop with intention, support local talent, and experience the beauty of Milford in winter.

The Living Upriver Holiday Market will open on Nov. 28 and 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Forest Hall Studios is a vital cultural venue dedicated to showcasing innovative contemporary art and celebrating the region’s artistic legacy. For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/9RIdH.