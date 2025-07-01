New officers sworn in

More than 30 members of Honesdale’s Rotary Club showed up at Central House, Beach Lake, on Wednesday, June 25 to celebrate its new officers.

Newly sworn in were President Kathi McKenna, President-elect James Hamill, Secretary Dana Scott, Treasurer Maureen Beilman and Sergeant-at-Arms Michelle Gilder. The club also presented Mike Flederbach, whose family owns Dave’s Super Duper, with an honorary Paul Harris Award for his generous contributions to many community efforts, including food pantries and Honesdale Rotary.

The officers were sworn in by Andy Lane Chapman, a Honesdale Rotarian who will be the Governor of District 7410 in 2026-2027 when the Honesdale Rotary turns 100 years old.

McKenna cited many Honesdale Rotary projects — blood drives, Sycamore Point benches, biannual roadside cleanups — and said the club “would add more service projects, not just our own but helping other community organizations, the way we helped the Bethany Library recently with its Strawberry Festival.”

McKenna succeeded Dana Scott, who helped found the club’s biggest fundraiser, the annual Beer & Wine Fest and the Pet Pawrade, and thanked the club for her term.

This year’s Fest will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The Honesdale Rotary is part of Rotary International, a service club that counts more than one million members worldwide.

Group Photo, left to right: President-elect James Hamill, Secretary Dana Scott, Sergeant-at-Arms Michelle Gilder, Treasurer Maureen Beilman.

Swearing-in Photo: Andy Lane Chapman, left, President Kathi McKenna.