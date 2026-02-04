New PennDOT district executive named

Jonathan Eboli, P.E. has been appointed as the District Executive for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Engineering District 4 – which covers the six-county northeast region – beginning Feb. 14, 2026.

“As the new District Executive for Engineering District 4, my commitment is to place safety at the forefront—for the traveling public and the dedicated PennDOT team and our contractors who make this work possible. We will continue to design transportation projects with the future in mind, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of our communities,” Eboli said. “We will continue our focus on quality construction and maintaining a state of good repair because our infrastructure is more than roads and bridges — it is the foundation of mobility, commerce, and opportunity in Northeast Pa. Together with the District 4 team, we will maintain a system that is safe, resilient, and ready for generations to come. I’m humbled to have the chance to lead the district based in the same borough I grew up in and am very thankful for the opportunity.”

Eboli began his PennDOT career in 2010 as a Civil Engineer Trainee within the district he will soon lead. He progressed in various positions and managed multiple assignments of increased responsibility and complexity within the design, construction, and maintenance divisions.

These positions included Civil Engineer for Bridges, Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor, Assistant Construction Engineer, and Acting Senior Civil Engineer Manager. In 2020, he was appointed as District 4’s Assistant District Executive for Maintenance. During this time, he also took on temporary assignments as Acting District Executive in District 6 and Acting Chief Executive for Highway Administration. Most recently, he served as Chief Engineer for Highway Administration.

Eboli earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil Engineering and Architectural Engineering from Drexel University.

”Jonathan has invaluable experience across various infrastructure focus areas and has shared his skill statewide and within other regions,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “The public and many partners within northeastern Pennsylvania have been and will continue to be well-served under his leadership.”

Eboli will be responsible for planning and supervising the state highway system in PennDOT’s Engineering District 4 that covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. Within the six counties, PennDOT owns and maintains 3,932 miles of state highway and 2,090 bridges.