New provider at Wayne Memorial

A new provider has been added to the Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) pediatric care team.

Sara Kovalchik, a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, treats patients newborn to age 18 at the Sterling Pediatric Center.

After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Pennsylvania State University, Kovalchik’s career as an RN included working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. It was during that time her interest in caring for critically ill infants was deepened.

Kovalchik spent four years as an RN in the Clarks Summit pediatric practice of Anders Nelson, M.D. while working towards her Master of Science in Nursing specializing as an FNP from Misericordia University, Dallas, PA. She later transitioned into the NP role and said the opportunity, “helped mold me into a competent pediatric provider.”

Set to graduate from Misericordia University with her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree (DNP) in August 2025, Kovalchik indicated that furthering her career at WMCHC stems from a desire to be part of a dynamic and supportive healthcare team where she can both contribute and learn. “My previous roles have equipped me with a broad skillset across the pediatric continuum, making me well-prepared to serve a wide range of patients,” she said. “WMCHC’s dedication to quality care and standing in the community make it an ideal organization for me to apply my skills and grow professionally as an NP.”

The Sterling site is located at 62 Industrial Park Road in Lake. Services include well and sick child visits, developmental screenings, immunizations and more. Appointments may be made by calling (570) 689-7565.