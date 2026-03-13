Pocono Chamber of Commerce holds annual Legislative Luncheon

The Pocono Chamber of Commerce, a partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, hosted its Legislative Luncheon on Tuesday, March 10 at Camelback Resort.



The event brought together area residents and members of the business community for an engaging and informative afternoon. Attendees had the opportunity to hear valuable legislative updates and insights from Congressman Rob Bresnahan, Senator Rosemary Brown, Representative Maureen Madden, and Representative Tarah Probst. The program aimed to create meaningful connections between elected officials and the local business community, highlighting key issues affecting Monroe County.