Privacy, land and affordability

This three-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a beautiful 3.14-acre parcel offering a private retreat and outdoor freedom in a sought-after school district.



Enter and find an open-concept eat-in kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace set in a floor-to-ceiling brick wall, creating an inviting atmosphere. You will also discover wood beamed and cathedral ceilings.



Enjoy the outdoors with two spacious rear decks, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, plus a private second-floor deck off the primary bedroom with views of the peaceful natural surroundings.



An unfinished walk-out basement provides excellent potential for additional living space, a home gym, or recreation area to suit your needs.



The large parcel offers room to explore, ATV trails, and endless possibilities. Additional highlights include a newer roof, carport, and 2 storage sheds. Community amenities include lake rights, pool, playground, and more.