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Privacy, land and affordability

Milford. Three-bedroom, two-bath home sits on 3.14 acres.

Milford PA /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 01:37
    Privacy, land and affordability
    Privacy, land and affordability
    Privacy, land and affordability
    Privacy, land and affordability
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    default

This three-bedroom, two-bath home sits on a beautiful 3.14-acre parcel offering a private retreat and outdoor freedom in a sought-after school district.

Enter and find an open-concept eat-in kitchen and living area with a wood-burning fireplace set in a floor-to-ceiling brick wall, creating an inviting atmosphere. You will also discover wood beamed and cathedral ceilings.

Enjoy the outdoors with two spacious rear decks, perfect for entertaining or relaxing, plus a private second-floor deck off the primary bedroom with views of the peaceful natural surroundings.

An unfinished walk-out basement provides excellent potential for additional living space, a home gym, or recreation area to suit your needs.

The large parcel offers room to explore, ATV trails, and endless possibilities. Additional highlights include a newer roof, carport, and 2 storage sheds. Community amenities include lake rights, pool, playground, and more.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:
Address: 120 Indian Run
Price: $329,900
Total living SqFt: 1,284
Total Acres: 3.14
Total Taxes: $3,456.11
Year built: 1984
Listing agents: Christina & Roger Lake
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, PA 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com