Ranch offers one-level living with extra space and lake access

This home sits on two acres surrounded by trees in a desirable mountain lake community. Plus, it’s only minutes from Lake Wallenpaupack and Big Bear ski area. If you want the convenience of single-floor living plus a spacious finished basement, this three-bedroom home offers it. It features three bedrooms, two full baths and plenty of windows to let in the natural light.

The roomy kitchen is designed for cooking and entertaining; you can chat at the counter or take your meal to the large deck overlooking the scenic backyard. The generous living room features a stone fireplace, adding warmth on chilly winter nights. The primary bedroom includes an ensuite with a soaking tub, while the other two bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house for added privacy. The fully finished and heated walk-out basement offers options for additional living space.

The community provides a tranquil lake for boating and fishing, a lovely outdoor pool, and a clubhouse where residents can attend events or host private gatherings.