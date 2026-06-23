Renata Plonska-Brown, LCSW, joins care team at Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) welcomes Renata Plonska-Brown, LCSW, to its Integrated Behavioral Health Services team and is currently seeing patients at both the Sterling Pediatric Center in Lake Ariel and the Women’s Health Center in Honesdale.

“I look forward to working closely together and truly partnering on providing integrated treatment,” stated Plonska-Brown. “Treating the whole person in their environment is a vision very much worth getting behind. I feel humbled to have this opportunity at WMCHC.”

Plonska-Brown has been a clinical social worker for nearly 15 years. Her extensive experience spans across hospital, community, outpatient mental health and private-practice psychotherapy settings. She specializes in trauma, anxiety, mood disorders, personality disorders, and relationship conflict. She is skilled in crisis intervention and evidence-based treatment such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and mindfulness approaches.

Prior to joining WMCHC, Plonska-Brown was employed by the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y., for 13 years. She served as a clinical social worker through the center’s Psychiatric Emergency Program for nine years before taking on the role of clinical social work supervisor. A position she held for the past four years.