Riverfront Log Cabin with Endless Potential

With this rare opportunity, you can live on the Delaware River in a log cabin retreat nestled on more than 2.5 acres and have both peaceful seclusion and income-producing potential. There is no community association, so you can have the cabin as a desirable Airbnb or vacation rental when you’re not using it yourself.

Wake up to breathtaking river views and a front-row seat to nature’s beauty — watch bald eagles from your screened-in back porch. Kayak or fish right on the river.

This home features a dining room with pellet stove, two bedrooms plus a versatile bonus room and a full bath — plenty of space for family gatherings or guest stays. The expansive level front and side yards are ideal for outdoor games, barbecues, or creating the perfect riverside oasis.

While the cabin needs some work, it’s the perfect opportunity to add your personal touch and make it your own — preserve its rustic charm or reimagine it as a modern riverside getaway.