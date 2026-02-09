Spacious home blends privacy, comfort, charm

This well-maintained and roomy colonial is nestled on a wooded 1+ acre lot and designed for relaxing and entertaining. It features French doors, crown molding and his-and-hers closets.

You’ll have four bedrooms, including two main suites — one with a private balcony and the other with a large jetted hot tub. In addition, there are 3.5 bathrooms, a grand foyer, formal living room, and a cozy family room. The kitchen has an island, breakfast bar, and ample cabinetry.

This home also has attic storage, radon mitigation and a sound system. An oversized two-car garage provides plenty of room for vehicles, storage, or a workshop.

The partially finished basement adds potential for more living space with a little work needed to complete it and make it your own. Step outside to an expansive deck overlooking the scenic Raymondskill Creek, offering a peaceful and private outdoor retreat.