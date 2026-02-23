Spectrum Sensory Gym under new management

PA Inclusive announced on Feb. 23 the formal transition of its autism-focused sensory gym, formally Turn to Us, to Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere (S.A.F.E.), a long-standing nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism and their families. This transition ensures uninterrupted access to trusted resources, advocacy, and inclusive programming for families throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

S.A.F.E. will provide community resources, educational programs, family events, parent support groups, and access to its sensory gym—serving as a welcoming hub for individuals on the autism spectrum and their caregivers.

“Transferring the sensory gym to S.A.F.E. reflects our commitment to long-term sustainability and impact,” said Frank Bartoli, president and CEO of PA Inclusive. “S.A.F.E.’s history, deep community roots, and family-centered mission make them a natural steward of this work.”

Founded in 1995, S.A.F.E. began as a small group of families seeking connection, understanding, and shared resources. S.A.F.E.’s mission is to support and empower families affected by autism spectrum disorders by identifying services and activities tailored to their unique needs while fostering inclusion within both the local community and the broader ASD community. This mission is grounded in the belief that individuals with autism can lead full, purposeful, and fulfilling lives.

“We are incredibly excited to get the sensory gym back up and running and to continue providing meaningful support to our community,” said Malinda Knipfer, executive director of S.A.F.E., Inc. “Having empowering services available in Carbon County creates a space where families and individuals with autism can gather, learn and engage—knowing they are not alone.”

Families currently engaged with PA Inclusive–affiliated autism programming can expect a seamless transition, with continued collaboration between S.A.F.E. and PA Inclusive to ensure stability, continuity of services, and long-term growth for the families they serve.