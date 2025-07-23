State tuition rates for ‘25-‘26 approved

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) recently approved tuition rates for the 2025-26 academic year and would roll back the rate if the state provides sufficient funding as part of the current state budget negotiations. Setting tuition now with the option to revisit the decision gives clarity to students who will start the semester next month and provides flexibility to state leaders as their budget negotiations continue.

After seven consecutive years of frozen tuition, PASSHE universities remain the most affordable four-year option in Pennsylvania, even with in-state undergraduate tuition for the 2025-26 academic year increasing by $139 per semester to $3,997 per semester. Full-year tuition will increase by $278 to $7,994.

PASSHE is requesting a 6.5% increase in state funding to maintain flat tuition. If sufficient funding is received from the state, the Board would roll back part or all of the increase. This flexible approach to tuition setting has never been done before in PASSHE.

“I believe education should be accessible to everyone, and as the only four-year public university in the region, we know the importance of affordable tuition rates to the ESU community,” said Kenneth Long, President of East Stroudsburg University.

PASSHE has made progress stabilizing its finances, in part due to increased state funding in recent years. Continued improvement requires resources, especially with enrollment challenges across higher education. This tuition plan balances student affordability with the long-term financial health of the university system.

“With the support of our legislators and Gov. Shapiro, the State System has been able to keep the cost of higher education in the commonwealth affordable,” Long said. “This modest increase, while we await state appropriations, represents the Board of Governor’s best efforts to keep higher education accessibility for students while ensuring ESU and all the PASSHE universities can operate and provide high quality education to our students.”

This is the first tuition change since 2018. A freshman at a PASSHE institution last year paid the same tuition that was in place when they were in seventh grade. Had tuition kept pace with inflation, the student would pay nearly 28% more.

The Board must set tuition by this week to ensure students, families and universities have time to prepare for the fall semester, which begins in about six weeks. The Board determines in-state undergraduate tuition rates. Each university established graduate and out-of-state undergraduate tuition rates, along with student room, board, and mandatory fees.

PASSHE universities enroll the highest number of in-state students of any four-year college or university system in Pennsylvania. Nearly 90% of students are Pennsylvania residents, and 80% attend full-time, reflecting the State System’s mission to serve the commonwealth. More than 650,000 alumni live in Pennsylvania, contributing to the state’s economy and communities.

PASSHE universities align academic programs with evolving workforce needs. About 70% of graduates earn degrees in high-demand fields such as healthcare, education, business, and STEM, helping address critical talent shortages across the commonwealth.