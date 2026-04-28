Thrive Aesthetics celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting

The Pocono Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, joined the community on Friday, April 24 to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Thrive Aesthetics.

Founded by Physician Assistant Stephanie Michael, Thrive Aesthetics was created from a vision that blends clinical expertise with a deeply personal passion for helping others feel confident in their own skin. With over a decade of experience across emergency medicine, surgical specialties, and aesthetic medicine, Stephanie brings a safety-first, education-driven approach to every patient experience. After years of dreaming, building, and thoughtfully designing every detail, Thrive Aesthetics was born as a luxury medical spa rooted in natural results, trust, and meaningful connection. More than just a place for treatment, Thrive is a space where patients feel seen, empowered, and supported on their journey to look and feel their best.

Stephanie is proud to bring this vision to the community and is honored to grow alongside it.

Thrive Aesthetics is located at 367 E. Brown St. East Stroudsburg.