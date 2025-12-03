Townhome offers maintenance-free living

This Milford Landing townhome is in immaculate condition with lots of newness. It features an open floor plan with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a large two-car garage. The location is in a quiet area of the community.

Recent updates include a new kitchen with new appliances and flooring and quartz countertops. You will also find new lighting, new flooring upstairs, a new furnace and hot water heater, plus new air conditioning.

With more than 15-hundred square feet of living space, this townhome also features two skylights and vaulted ceilings, making it bright and airy. The laundry is conveniently located on the second level. There are sliding doors to the back patio and you’ll also have a front porch.

You can walk to shopping and restaurants and have easy access to the bus and train to New York City. Community amenities include landscaping and snow removal and more.