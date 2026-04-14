Tri-level modern lakefront comes with panoramic views and dock

Enjoy living steps from a dazzling mountain lake outside this updated four-bedroom chalet with an open floor plan and beamed ceilings. It is extremely well maintained and has two full bathrooms, a living room with a stunning lake view, a vaulted ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and plenty of cabinetry. You will also have water views from the dining area and glass doors that open to outdoor decks, both covered and open, and a screened porch.

The fully heated lower level offers a den and continues the vibe with lots of lakeview glass opening from a spacious family room and a fourth bedroom to another lakeview deck. There is easy access to the lake and your private dock via a new staircase. Relax with 24-hour security and community rights to an indoor and outdoor pool.