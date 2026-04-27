Updated farmhouse offers character, privacy and a walkable lane to town

This unique home has been beautifully maintained and is situated on just under a full acre outside the historic borough of Milford.

Originally built in 1936, the farmhouse features three bedrooms and two full baths with thoughtful upgrades throughout. You’ll find wood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a fireplace in the living room.

The property also includes a charming barn/garage ideal for extra storage, a workshop, or future creative use. There is a covered porch, patio and a two-car garage.

You will also have direct access to protected federal lands, since the property backs up to the historic Pinchot Institute at Grey Towers. Additionally, a private lane offers a direct and convenient walking path into the heart of town via Ninth Street. This is a rare opportunity to own a home that is not in an association and offers peaceful seclusion, direct access to nature and easy access to town.