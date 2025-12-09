x
Updated ranch is surrounded by nature

Milford. This single-level ranch features a new kitchen, updated bathrooms, and new flooring.

Milford PA /
| 09 Dec 2025 | 09:26
Enjoy one-level living in this three-bedroom, two-bath ranch, situated on more than an acre that backs right up to state land, giving you privacy in a natural setting.

Step inside to a brand-new kitchen featuring new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated, and new flooring runs throughout the home for a clean, modern feel.

A recently installed pellet stove adds warmth and low-cost heating, and the home is also wired for a whole-house generator, offering peace of mind year-round. You’ll also find a back deck and a screened-in porch. The level front and back yard make this property ideal for entertaining, gardening, pets, or simply relaxing in your own space.

Located in a desirable lake community, you will have access not only to a lake, but to amenities such as a private beach, volleyball court, on-site restaurant, and even an ice cream stand-perfect for summer fun without ever leaving the neighborhood.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 180 Southwynd Drive
Price: $249,900
Total Living area: 1,248 Sq. Ft.
Total acres: 1.04
Total tax: $3,866.89
Year built: 1989
Listing agents: Christina Lake & Roger Lake
Davis R. Chant Realtors
106 E. Harford St. Milford, Pa. 18337
www.chantre.com
570-296-7717
milford@chantre.com