Wayne Memorial Hospital celebrates Health Information Professionals Week

Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) celebrated the vital role of professionals in managing accurate, secure, and accessible patient data for Health Information Professionals Week. At WMH, the importance of Health Information (HI) professionals is highly regarded in maintaining data integrity, patient privacy, and enhancing quality of care.

To honor their hard work, the medical records staff enjoyed a mid-week luncheon and received herb plants as gifts. Medical Records Manager and Privacy Officer Stacey Goodenough, RHIA, noted the choice of gift was fitting: “Because we’re growing!”