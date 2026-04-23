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Wayne Memorial Hospital celebrates Health Information Professionals Week

Honesdale, Pa. Medical records staff recognized for work in managing patient data.

Honesdale /
| 23 Apr 2026 | 03:25
    Photo, L-R kneeling: Desi Vinton, Erin Dean, Jessie Lombardo, Stacey Goodenough. Standing: Tina Bothun, Cheryl Gregory, Cindy Creavey, Liza Hiller, Thea Snyder, Kris Murray, Gary Pepper, Tammy Robinson, Deb Harsch. Missing: Robyn Bognatz, Lorna Maurer, Joan Rake, Cheryl Sieg, Vicky Jaggars. Honorary Mention - also missing: Jill Freer, Lori Montgomery, Sue Palmer, Anna Considine, Christopher Francis and Diane Fox.
    Photo, L-R kneeling: Desi Vinton, Erin Dean, Jessie Lombardo, Stacey Goodenough. Standing: Tina Bothun, Cheryl Gregory, Cindy Creavey, Liza Hiller, Thea Snyder, Kris Murray, Gary Pepper, Tammy Robinson, Deb Harsch. Missing: Robyn Bognatz, Lorna Maurer, Joan Rake, Cheryl Sieg, Vicky Jaggars. Honorary Mention - also missing: Jill Freer, Lori Montgomery, Sue Palmer, Anna Considine, Christopher Francis and Diane Fox. ( Photo provided.)

Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) celebrated the vital role of professionals in managing accurate, secure, and accessible patient data for Health Information Professionals Week. At WMH, the importance of Health Information (HI) professionals is highly regarded in maintaining data integrity, patient privacy, and enhancing quality of care.

To honor their hard work, the medical records staff enjoyed a mid-week luncheon and received herb plants as gifts. Medical Records Manager and Privacy Officer Stacey Goodenough, RHIA, noted the choice of gift was fitting: “Because we’re growing!”