Weichert, Realtors-Ruffino Real Estate recognized as top affiliate

Weichert, Realtors-Ruffino Real Estate has been named to the prestigious Premier Client Group (PCG) by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., earning distinction as one of the top-performing companies in the national franchise system.

The agency is one of only 30 companies in the Weichert franchise system named to this elite group of real estate brokerages, based on sales performance from 2025.

“We are proud to recognize Weichert, Realtors-Ruffino Real Estate as one of the top-performing companies in our system,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Their team’s commitment to a customer-first approach and their ability to deliver innovative solutions have been instrumental to their continued success.”

Weichert, Realtors-Ruffino Real Estate is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. For more information about the company, visit www.ruffinorealestate.com.