Zhang elected to national steering committee

Shiqi Zhang, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology at East Stroudsburg University, has been elected to serve on the national steering committee for the Primarily Undergraduate Institution (PUI) Section of the American Society of Plant Biologists (ASPB).

As a member of the PUI Section steering committee, Zhang will collaborate with faculty from PUIs nationwide to shape initiatives that support plant biology educators and researchers. During her three-year term, she will also serve as one of the co-chairs. In this role, she will help lead monthly career development workshops—both online and at ASPB’s annual conference, work to secure funding for section activities, advocate for travel and research support for PUI faculty, and promote the research achievements of undergraduate and graduate students in plant biology.

“I’m excited about this role and feel honored to serve the greater PUI community as a plant biologist,” Zhang said. “Attending the ASPB conference as my first academic event back in 2014 solidified my sense of belonging to this community. Before becoming a faculty member at a PUI, I actively joined monthly networking meetings to seek advice from fellow members — advice that they offered generously. Now, I’m eager to give back to the community that helped guide my path. I look forward to expanding opportunities for undergraduate research, elevating the visibility of PUI faculty in the plant biology community, and helping ensure strong support for plant science at teaching-focused institutions.”

Zhang joined ESU’s Biology Department in September 2022. She earned her bachelor’s degree in plant science from Northwest A&F University in China and completed her Ph.D. in Horticulture and Agronomy at the University of California, Davis. She later conducted postdoctoral research at Boyce Thompson Institute, where she studied how arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis enhances plant nutrient acquisition. At ESU, she is actively involved in academic and professional organizations including ASPB and the Council on Undergraduate Research. She also serves as a peer reviewer for journals, such as BMC Biology and BMC Plant Biology.

ASPB, a leading international professional society with more than 4,000 members worldwide, is dedicated to advancing plant science research, education, and outreach. The PUI Section plays a vital role within the organization by fostering a supportive network for plant biologists working at primarily undergraduate institutions. The section amplifies the visibility of PUI research, provides career-building opportunities, and cultivates collaboration across PUI institutions.