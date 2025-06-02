How to cool your summer energy bill

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) want to remind consumers about changes in electric generation prices – known as the Price to Compare (PTC) – for residential and small business customers. The new PTCs took effect on June 1, 2025, reflecting current wholesale energy market conditions and seasonal shifts in electricity demand.

The PTC is the price that utilities charge non-shopping customers for electric generation supply. This supply is procured in accordance with Commission-approved plans, but the generation portion of the electric bill is not directly set by the PUC and instead is driven by market factors.

“While energy prices are rising, the biggest driver of your monthly bill is how much electricity you use — and in the summer, usage tends to go up with the heat,” PUC Chairman Stephen M. DeFrank said. “By planning now and paying closer attention to your daily usage, you can avoid surprises when your bill arrives. A few simple adjustments in how and when you use electricity can make a noticeable difference.”

Typical residential PTC increases among major utilities range between 5% and 16%, although some smaller utilities serving portions of northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania will see larger increases. These changes only affect customers who receive default service from their utility. Customers with competitive supplier contracts will continue paying the price in their agreement — but should remain aware of broader market conditions when evaluating future supply options.

Recent increases in natural gas prices, along with higher capacity costs (payments made to ensure power availability during peak demand), are contributing to rising electricity generation prices. However, usage habits — influenced by weather, appliance efficiency, and consumer behavior — remain the most direct way individuals can control their monthly costs.

According to the PUC, while some competitive suppliers are offering rates below the current PTC, these offers are typically short-term contracts lasting only three to six months. While they may provide savings over the summer, they require active management.

“Short-term supply contracts can offer a quick benefit, but they also demand close attention,” DeFrank said. “You must monitor your contract’s end date, watch for renewal notices, and be ready to act — otherwise, you risk defaulting to a month-to-month variable rate with unpredictable pricing.”

To compare supplier offers, review important contract terms, and learn more about energy conservation, consumers are urged to use the Commission’s official electric shopping website, www.PAPowerSwitch.com, to compare supplier offers, review important contract terms, and learn more about energy conservation.

Energy suppliers in Pennsylvania are required to follow strict rules for marketing practices, including background checks for door-to-door agents and time-of-day restrictions for in-person sales. The Commission actively monitors supplier behavior and has imposed fines and penalties on companies that violate these regulations. Consumers with questions or complaints can contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.

In addition to energy shopping and supplier awareness, the PUC is encouraging residents to take action at home with simple energy-saving habits. Through its #SaveInPA campaign, the PUC is offering tips and tools for reducing electricity use — including the Summer Energy Checklist, which highlights practical ways to stay cool and cut costs. To learn more, log onto www.PAPowerSwitch.com.