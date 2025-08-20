The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) will honor those who have enhanced the quality of life or protected the resources of the Upper Delaware River Valley at its 37th Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 14. Reservations are due by Sept. 2.

The UDC will honor the following recipients:

Distinguished Service Award to Larry H. Richardson of Cochecton, N.Y. for outstanding dedication to his community, county, Cochecton Preservation Society, Upper Delaware Council, and the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River valley’s quality of life.

Robin M. Daniels Memorial Lifesaving Award to Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River 2025 Seasonal Interpretive River Roving Team (Rangers Sara-Jo Fegley, Cris Forelli, Jeremy Jukus, Jayden Meyer, Timothy O’Neill, and Interns Reece Abrizu, Annie D’Arcy, Joe MeMaria, Nicke Marcino, and Elizabeth Wasylyk) for conducting an increased number of river rescues and public contacts for water safety education while on National Park Service patrols this summer season.

Partnership Award to Tusten Social, based at The Commons in Narrowsburg, N.Y., for its significant evolution as a community-focused non-profit to fill gaps in local social and civic infrastructure for youth, adults, and seniors.

Community Service Award to Linda Dexter of Damascus, Pa. for her active roles in organizations including the Damascus Manor Community Center, Township Parks and Recreation Committee, Woodland Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, and Northeast PA Maple Producers Association, and her faithful readiness to lend a helping hand to neighbors.

Volunteer Award to Avery Ohliger of Honesdale, Pa., for technical advancements to the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River oral history program as a multi-year Cultural Resources intern.

Cultural Achievement Award (organization) to Farm Arts Collective, based at Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, Pa., for building a healthy and creative community in the Upper Delaware River Valley through the life-sustaining practices of farming, art, food, and ecology.

Cultural Achievement Award (individual) to Nancy Wells of Damascus, Pa. for her seven-decade career as an acclaimed multi-media visual artist and poet with the Upper Delaware Writers Collective.

Recreation Achievement Award to Annie D’Arcy of Flower Mound, Texas for developing new, sustainable recreational birding and fishing programming and partnerships as the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River’s first Fish and Feathers Intern through the Environment for the Americas program.

Special Recognition Award to Upper Delaware Scavenger Hunt, an ambitious project of the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway, Inc. to encourage exploration, outdoor adventure, and repeat visits to the region.

Oaken Gavel Award to Virginia S. Dudko, Town of Deerpark, N.Y. representative, for her leadership as 2024 Upper Delaware Council chairperson.

The public banquet will take place at Central House Family Resort, located at 81 Milanville Road in Beach Lake, Pa. An hors d’oeuvres and cash bar reception begins at 3 p.m. A buffet dinner featuring prime rib, baked ham, salmon with maple glaze, accompaniments, and dessert is set for 4 p.m. Tickets are $42 for checks/cash or $43 for PayPal online payments, and must be reserved in advance.

For reservation form listing the complete itinerary and buffet menu. log onto www.uperdelawareconcil.org or call (845) 252-3022.