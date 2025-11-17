The 2025 Wayne County 4-H Fall Harvest Roundup was held on Saturday Nov. 1 at the Park Street Complex. It is an opportunity for members who enter the pumpkin, onion, potato, turkey, or meat bird project to exhibit their projects, be evaluated by local experts, and hear critiques on how to improve their projects for future years.

A total of 11 4-H members exhibited: 19 pumpkins in seven different classes, three potato entries, two onion entries, and six meat bird entries.

Two Wayne County Master Gardeners, Wanda Eisenhauer and Mary Fenton, served as official Judges for the 2025 Wayne County 4-H Pumpkin Round-up. This year, there were 19 entries by six 4-H members. The Grand Champion 4-H Pumpkin was awarded to Channing Rutledge of the Tri-Gal 4-H Club whose pumpkin weighed in at 12.5 lbs. in the 11-15lb division. The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Pumpkin went to Truly Zablocky (Bethany 4-H Club) for her 4.4lb pumpkin in the under 1-5lb division.

The Wayne County Master Gardeners, in addition to serving as judges, also supported the 4-H Pumpkin Round-up by awarding monetary prizes to each Pumpkin class winner and donated fresh apple cider, milk, and donuts to all of the 4-H Fall Harvest Roundup participants.

This year’s Potato and Onion Judge was Wayne County Master Gardener Coordinator Ashley Sexton. Henry Rickard of the Cherry Ridge 4-H Club was named Grand Champion 4-H Onions - white-skinned variety and Channing Rutledge of the Tri-Gal 4-H Club named Res. Grand Champion 4-H Onions red-skinned variety.

The Meat Bird Round-Up was judged by Zachary Curtis, Penn State Extension Agronomy Educator - Wayne County. Henry Rickard of the Cherry Ridge 4-H Club was named Grand Champion Meat Birds and Kairi Loughran of the Explorers 4-H Club was named Reserve Grand Champion.