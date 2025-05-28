America the Beautiful Festival returns on June 14

Port Jervis is hosting the third annual America the Beautiful Festival on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and June 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The carnival will also take place from June 12 to June 15, offering rides, games, and carnival food. Located at New Century, 517 Neversink Dr. Port Jervis, the event is to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and honor all veterans, military, and first responders. Admission is free and there will be food, live performances, fireworks, guest speakers, cake cutting, and a car show.