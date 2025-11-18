Annual community Thanksgiving service

Join the Milford Ecumenical Community on Sunday, Nov. 23 for his year’s community-wide Thanksgiving service, which will be held in Milford’s Borough Hall, 109 W. Catherine St. beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Members of the area’s clergy will again partner to offer a non-denominational service of thanks, open to everyone. A community choir will lead us in traditional songs of thanksgiving and gratitude.

Said Fr. William Stewart of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, “More than ever, we need to gather as a community in gratitude and thanksgiving for the service our combined efforts provide for community members in times of need,” Fr. William Stewart of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church said. “Please join us as we lift these thoughts in songs of the season and in hearing the words of our local faith leaders.”

A love offering of grocery items or cash will be collected to assist the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County in their ongoing efforts to help our neighbors in need.