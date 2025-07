The Knights of Columbus Council 9832 will host its 19th Annual Golf Classic on August 18, 2025 at the Lords Valley Country Club. The event begins at 9 a.m.

The cost is $150 per golfer. Both a continental breakfast and BBQ lunch will be served. All proceeds go to benefit local churches and charities.

The registration deadline is Aug. 4.

The Lords Valley Country Club is located at 1004 Hemlock Farms Road in Hemlock Farms. Contact Bryan at (201) 874-8060 with questions or to sign up.