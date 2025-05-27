Annual Run/Walk at Memorial Park

On Saturday, May 17th the Milford Matamoras Rotary held its annual Art Ridley Memorial Rotary 5K Run & Walk at Ann Street Memorial Park.

This year’s race benefited GAIT Equine Assisted Services and the Center for Developmental Disabilities in honor of the late Arthur K. Ridley, a legendary community servant to Milford and the Tri-State area. The day turned out to be spectacular with more than 100 runners or walkers attending. There was a “Kids Fun Run” this year for kids ages 5-12.

After the run the Rotary provided a barbeque and thanked all of the sponsors, donors, DJ, timekeeper, volunteers and especially the kids that ran and all the runners/walkers.

Milford Matamoras Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at the Dimmick Inn in Milford. Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Jamie at 201-388-7107 or attend a meeting.