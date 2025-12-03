Annual Wreath & Bake Sale

Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps (DTVAC) will host its Annual Holiday Wreath & Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EMS Station located at 135 Park Road.

This community tradition helps raise funds to support emergency medical services year-round. All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase medical supplies and equipment essential to patient care.

Fresh holiday wreaths — known for their long-lasting scent and festive appearance — will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they tend to sell out quickly. Guests are invited to enjoy free hot coffee and hot cocoa, along with a selection of baked goods and raffle opportunities available for purchase. Please note that baked goods may contain allergens, including peanuts, tree nuts, soy, milk, wheat, and eggs.

The community’s continued support of the DTVAC directly enables the organization to provide high-quality, life-saving emergency care to the residents and visitors of Pike County.

For additional information, contact the ambulance station at (570) 828-2345 or email info@dtvac.org.